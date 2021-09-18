Brighton Jones LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,555 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.