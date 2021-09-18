Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.