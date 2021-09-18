Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.