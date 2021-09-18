British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 3,175,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.