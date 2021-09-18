British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 3,175,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

