BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,049 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

