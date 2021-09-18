BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

