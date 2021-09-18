BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.02 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 50.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 275,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

