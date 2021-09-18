BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,582 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AFG stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

