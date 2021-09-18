BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,608 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

MOS stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

