BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 63.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,689 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.91 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

