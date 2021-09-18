Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

CAR traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $102.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

