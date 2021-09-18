Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.40. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

