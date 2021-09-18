Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

