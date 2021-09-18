Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 419.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $12,151,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.