Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $152,586. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

