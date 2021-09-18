Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.22 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $65.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.