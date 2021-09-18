Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,122. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

