Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.
In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
