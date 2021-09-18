Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $588.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 3,739,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,060. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

