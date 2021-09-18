Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth $7,369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Accuray by 900.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Accuray by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.79 million, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

