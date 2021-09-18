Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.