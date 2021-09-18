Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 210,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

