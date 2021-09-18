Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $0.08. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

