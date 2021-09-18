Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $203.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $506.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.43. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

