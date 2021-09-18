Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $125.44

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,699. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

