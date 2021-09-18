Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Target Price at $7.31

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research analysts have commented on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CSFFF stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

