Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $643.80

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.71. The company had a trading volume of 967,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.