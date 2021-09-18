Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €47.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.88 ($52.79).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €34.92 ($41.08). 156,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.64.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

