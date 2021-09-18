Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

