Brokerages Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) PT at $35.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VALN stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 45,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

