BSC Station Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 100.4% higher against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $7.71 million and $2.84 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.75 or 0.07162042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,521.52 or 0.99729352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.18 or 0.00829329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

