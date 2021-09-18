Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BGSX remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

