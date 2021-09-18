Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 375.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bunge by 50.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 275,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

