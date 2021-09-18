Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Trading Down 4.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,303,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,374% from the average daily volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

