Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

