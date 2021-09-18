CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,885. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

