CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

