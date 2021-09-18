Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

