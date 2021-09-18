Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

