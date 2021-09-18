Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average is $213.69. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.