Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

