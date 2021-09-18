Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,524 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

