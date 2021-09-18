Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

IYT opened at $245.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.99.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

