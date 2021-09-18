Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.19.

CCO opened at C$28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

