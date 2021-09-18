Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$241.10 million and a PE ratio of -23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

