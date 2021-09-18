Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.06.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.