Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$139.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.27.

CNR opened at C$150.32 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

