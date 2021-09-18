Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE:CS opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$6.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,038,470.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

