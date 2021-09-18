Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

