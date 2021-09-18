Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,607,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,592,531. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

