Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

